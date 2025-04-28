Govt dissolves all school management committees

New Delhi: In a sweeping decision aimed at improving school governance, the Delhi government has dissolved all existing School Management Committees (SMCs) across government and government-aided schools. Fresh elections to reconstitute the SMCs will now be held under new guidelines, according to a recent circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE).

The move follows growing discontent among parents, many of whom recently staged protests over alleged school fee hikes and cited mismanagement by the outgoing SMCs as a major concern.

“The competent authority decided to dissolve all existing school management committees for all government and government-aided schools of Directorate of Education, GNCT of Delhi, with immediate effect,” the circular stated. It further directed that a school-level election committee, led by the head of the school and a teacher convener, would supervise the election process.

As per government norms, an SMC consists of 12 parent representatives, the school principal, a teacher, an elected member from the local authority, and a social worker, with each committee serving a two-year term.

The upcoming elections are designed to strengthen inclusivity and accountability.