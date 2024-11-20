Govt directs hosps to form teams of specialists for respiratory cases

New Delhi: In response to the alarming levels of air pollution in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government has issued directives to hospitals across the city to create specialised teams to handle the growing number of respiratory ailments. The initiative comes as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi plummeted to a hazardous 494 on Monday, marking the second-worst air quality in the last six years. On Tuesday, the air quality remained in the “severe plus” category, posing a serious health threat to residents.

According to the Delhi Health Department, hospitals are now required to monitor and report daily cases of respiratory conditions, including both outpatient (OPD) and inpatient (IPD) admissions. The hospitals have been asked to promptly flag any unusual increase in cases, signaling potential spikes in pollution-related health issues. Senior Scientist at the Centre for Occupational & Environmental Health (COEH), will receive these daily reports to track and evaluate the situation.

In addition to forming specialist teams to provide targeted care, the government has issued specific advisories to hospitals to ensure comprehensive treatment for patients suffering from pollution-induced respiratory problems.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has also raised urgent concerns about the ongoing pollution crisis, calling for swift intervention at the national level. Rai urged the Centre to convene an emergency meeting to discuss measures to combat the city’s worsening air quality. He stressed that the pollution crisis has reached an unprecedented level, and the central government must take more responsibility in addressing it.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Rai stated, “We have directed the health department to form a special team in LNJP hospital to tackle problems people face related to pollution. We are doing every possible thing from our end, but to tackle this level of pollution, the central government also needs to wake up.”

In addition to the immediate health response, the Delhi government has already activated a series of measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-IV), which includes significant vehicle restrictions to curb emissions. Rai further hinted at possible work-from-home measures and the reintroduction of the odd-even scheme, both of which will be considered soon to reduce the impact of vehicular pollution.

The severity of the pollution has left many residents of Delhi struggling with discomfort, experiencing symptoms such as itchy eyes, sore throats, and difficulty breathing.