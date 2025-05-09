Govt directs depts to switch to e-office by May end

New Delhi: Submission of files and their approvals will soon go digital, with the Delhi government directing its departments to switch to e-office by the end of this month.

According to an official order, the government has split e-office into three categories —pure government department, PSU or autonomous body and academic institution — in compliance with the NIC’s modified guidelines. “The e-office roll out/implementation in GNCTD as per NIC/NICSI policy has been approved by the minister (IT) and directions have been given for implementation of the e-office in all departments, PSU, autonomous, local body, academic institutions etc in a time-bound manner,” the order stated. It said that pure government departments will mandatorily switch over to e-office on or before May 31. The Delhi Cabinet had approved the implementation of e-office in all departments, autonomous and local bodies in 2015 and various circulars were issued by the IT department. E-office allows officers to submit and approve files digitally, signing documents and circulars electronically.