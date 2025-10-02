Govt directed to provide accommodations to those affected by demolition

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi government, MCD, and Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to provide temporary residential accommodations to those affected by demolition of T-Huts and dwelling units at Indira Camp in Andrews Ganj on May 13 and 14.

Justice Sachin Datta was told by the petitioner that the high court on May 14 had restrained the authorities concerned from dispossessing the residents or undertaking any further demolition action in respect of the said dwelling units.

“However, it is submitted that in flagrant violation of the directions contained in the aforesaid order, and despite petitioner’s counsel being physically present at the said site to apprise the concerned officials of the directions passed by this court, the demolition drive continued unabated,” the court noted.

Noting the submission, the judge said in an order passed on September 26 that the fact narrated in the petitioner’s affidavit, “if true, reveals the appalling, insensitive and brazen conduct of officials of the MCD in proceeding to demolish T-Huts and dwelling units of the petitioners despite being informed of the directions contained in order dated May 14, 2025 passed by this Court.”

The court noted that the MCD demolished residential units at Indira Camp, Defence Colony, despite a May 14 protective order.

The judge directed authorities to ensure basic amenities and expedite rehabilitation for eligible residents. The Additional Commissioner, MCD, must appear on November 24. Non-compliance will be treated as wilful disobedience, with a status report due before the next hearing.