Govt deepens public engagement through weekly Jan Sunwai camps

New Delhi: In a move aimed at strengthening grassroots governance and ensuring efficient grievance redressal, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has reinforced her government’s commitment to direct

public engagement through weekly Jan Sunwai camps across the Capital.

Rejecting the notion of government as a ruling authority, CM Gupta emphasised that public service remains the core duty of governance. “We are here to serve, not to rule,” she said, adding that the initiative is aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a responsive and accountable administration.

Every Saturday, designated spots across all revenue districts, including community halls, schools, and local chaupals, host Jan Sunwai camps, creating easy access points for citizens to voice concerns. These sessions are attended not just by senior administrative officials such as District and Sub-Divisional Magistrates but also by local representatives including Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, and Municipal Councillors.

The weekly camps have seen rising public turnout, with over a thousand grievances already registered since the initiative began. Issues like water supply disruptions, poor sanitation, road damage, encroachments, and safety concerns have dominated the discussions.

Departments such as the Delhi Jal Board, MCD, Public Works Department, Delhi Police, and the Food & Civil Supplies Department are coordinating closely to address these complaints swiftly. Many grievances are resolved on the spot, while unresolved ones are escalated for speedy follow-up.

Senior citizens have emerged as active participants, a development that officials say reflects growing trust in the process. To further empower citizens, the government is also upgrading its online complaint portal, making it more accessible and allowing users to track their submissions and provide feedback.

CM Gupta has directed officials to submit Action Taken Reports (ATRs) promptly for each camp. She also warned departments with unresolved complaints of strict accountability measures.