Govt decides to abolish income ceiling for Kashmir migrants

New Delhi: The Delhi government led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced a major policy shift for Kashmiri migrant families, abolishing the income ceiling and clearing pending relief allowances up to September 2025.

Addressing the long-standing concerns of displaced Kashmiri Hindus, the Chief Minister said the decision marks a “historic and humanitarian step” to heal a pain that has lasted for more than three decades. She noted that thousands of

families were forced to leave their homes in the early 1990s due to terrorism and have since resettled in Delhi and the NCR.

Until now, migrant families were supported through an ad-hoc monthly allowance, but strict income limits and cumbersome procedures for updating family records had created hardships. No allowance had been released for the past 18 months. The government has now taken two key steps. First, the income ceiling of Rs 26,800 per month has been scrapped, ensuring that “all registered Kashmiri migrant families will receive the allowance regardless of their current income.” The CM emphasised, “Relief is not charity, it is a rightful entitlement arising from historical displacement, and must be granted on humanitarian grounds.”

Second, a Special Opportunity Scheme will allow families a one-time chance to update records without penalties or recovery of past payments. “This decision will not only make the relief distribution process

more efficient but also bring it in line with the provisions already in place in Jammu and Kashmir,” Gupta said.

Currently, about 1,800 migrants live in the Capital. Each family, with a maximum of four eligible members, will receive Rs 3,250 per person per month. Pending arrears will also be disbursed soon.

“Delhi has been their refuge for over thirty years. Now it must also be their home

with dignity and security,” the Chief Minister added.