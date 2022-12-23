Govt decentralises pension process in Capital, about 5L people to get benefit

New Delhi: The decentralisation process has been put in place for pensions now and about 5 lakh people will benefit from this new process, Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand said on Thursday during an inspection visit at the North West District Office in Tilak Nagar.



Anand said that to provide better facilities to the citizens of Delhi, the problems in the department are constantly being rectified after studying them with the officers of the social welfare department.

For the first time in Delhi, the decentralisation process system has been implemented for pensions. "Regarding the problems being faced by the public, they are being rectified by continuously studying them with the officials of the department, so that Delhiites get better facilities within the stipulated time limit," said Anand.

During the inspection, he listened to the problems of the people who were present in the office and asked the officials of the department to assist in the redressal mechanism and solve the problems of the people.

Along with this, Anand reviewed the decentralisation process system and was made aware of the response being received by the process

through the computer. He also asked the officials to ensure that if any beneficiary comes with any problem, it should be resolved immediately.

He also directed the officers of the department to link the Aadhaar cards of the pension beneficiaries as soon as possible by contacting the pension beneficiaries whose Aadhaar card is not linked through phone calls and other means.

Earlier the pension data of the entire state was collected at one place in the Financial Assistant Scheme (FAS) branch. It was from this branch that the pension was issued to all the beneficiaries. The only problem with this system was that the process used to take a long time. To reduce this time limit, the District Social Welfare Department Officer has been directed to complete the pension distribution and related works.