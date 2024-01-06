‘Govt constructing world-class school in East Vinod Nagar’

New Delhi: In a significant stride towards fortifying the education sector, the Delhi government is well underway in constructing a world-class school in East Vinod Nagar, Patparganj.



Education minister Atishi, accompanied by officials from the Public Works Department and the Education Department, inspected the ongoing construction, emphasising the government’s commitment to providing world-class educational facilities.

The four-storey school, envisioned to accommodate 5,000 children, will feature 101 rooms with modern amenities, including smart classrooms, labs, libraries, lifts, and more. During the visit Atishi expressed satisfaction with the construction’s pace but directed officials to expedite the remaining work to ensure the school is operational for the upcoming academic session.

Highlighting the significance of the project, Atishi remarked, “Every child in Delhi deserves the best education, and we are constructing this magnificent school to provide them with world-class educational facilities.” The school, situated in the legislative assembly of Manish Sisodia, a key figure in the Delhi education revolution, reflects the government’s dedication to advancing education.

Despite Sisodia’s current legal situation, Atishi affirmed, “Manish Sisodia may be put in jail, but not his dreams of education, his dreams of providing quality education to every child will come true definitely.”

She acknowledged Sisodia’s influence in overseeing the school’s design, asserting that his educational vision would endure despite his current circumstances.