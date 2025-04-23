Govt condoles deaths in Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday postponed all its public programmes for two days as a mark of tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in a post on X, said all public programmes scheduled on April 23 and 24 were postponed as a mark of condolence towards those “martyred” in the cowardly terrorist attack of Tuesday in Pahalgam.

Earlier in the day, Gupta paid homage to Lt Vinay Narwal, a navy officer from neighbouring Haryana killed in the attack, whose body was flown from Kashmir to the IGI airport here. At least 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed by terrorists on Tuesday at the Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam in one of the worst terror attacks on civilians in Kashmir.