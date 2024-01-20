Govt concerned over violators not responding to challans

New Delhi: The Delhi government’s transport department has expressed its apprehensions regarding the non-responsive nature of citizens to challans, affecting the enforcement efforts.



In a letter to the chief metropolitan magistrate at Tis Hazari Courts, the department highlighted that 90 per cent of the people have not responded to challans, particularly

during the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) period last year.

The letter stated, “Challan pendency status is becoming another challenge in the realm of enforcement on vehicles.” An official from the transport department pointed out that despite a substantial increase in challans issued in 2023 compared to the previous year, many remain unresolved, rendering the process ineffective.

According to department data, 91 per cent of Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) challans issued in 2023 are still pending renewal. The failure to respond to PUCC challans incurs a Rs 10,000 fine. The department also raised concerns about challans being reduced by mediation agencies, affecting pollution reduction campaigns.

The transport department suggested involving the higher judiciary to address challan pendency and reduce penalties. The issue particularly pertains to GRAP-related violations, where 75 per cent of the challans issued between October 1, 2022, and March 1, 2023, remain unpaid.

To combat this issue, officials are contemplating amendments to the Delhi Motor Vehicles Rules. The proposed changes may allow impounding vehicles or canceling registrations for persistent violators who ignore multiple challans over an extended period.

The traffic police have also noted cases of non-payment of online challans, prompting the consideration of stricter measures to ensure compliance. E-challans, introduced to minimize disputes during traffic stops, are seen as a more efficient and accountable means of enforcing penalties.

The transport department emphasised that habitual offenders who neglect pending notices compromise road safety, putting the lives of other road users at risk. Authorities believe that addressing the challan-related challenges is crucial for maintaining effective traffic regulations and ensuring public safety.

The concerns raised by the Delhi government underscore the need for a comprehensive approach to tackle unresolved challans and encourage responsible behaviour among vehicle owners.