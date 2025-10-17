Govt collects Rs 4.5 cr under water bill penalty waiver scheme

New Delhi: The Delhi government has mopped up Rs 4.5 crore under its late payment surcharge (LPSC) waiver scheme within three days of its launch, a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) official said on Thursday.

The government aims to recover Rs 5,000 crore in pending dues of the DJB, waiving late payment surcharge amounts to the tune of Rs 11,000 crore.

“The scheme went live on the same day the announcement was made. Till now, an amount of roughly Rs 4.5 crore has been paid in water bills, and around 1,000 bills have been cleared. A total revenue of around Rs 5,000 crore through this waiver scheme is estimated,” Kaushal Raj Sharma, CEO, DJB, told PTI.

After Diwali, the agency expects the pace to pick up in payment of bills, and once the festivities are over, a special helpline would be launched, Sharma added.