Govt clears Rs 500 cr for MCD to fight dust, filth

New Delhi: In a major push towards making the national capital clean and pollution-free, the Delhi government has approved and released a one-time financial assistance of Rs 500 crore to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to strengthen sanitation services and control dust-related pollution.



Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the funds would be utilised for sanitation works and minor road repairs, including pothole filling and patch repairs, to reduce dust generation across the city. She also announced sustained financial support for civic services, stating that the Delhi government would provide regular annual assistance of Rs 300 crore to the MCD in the coming years. “Cleanliness is the government’s top priority and no compromise will be made,” she said.

The decision was taken during a high-level review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister at the Delhi Secretariat. The meeting was attended by Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood, Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma, Leader of the House Pravesh Wahi, Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma, Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar and senior officials of the Delhi government and the MCD.

According to officials, a portion of the Rs 500 crore assistance will be used to clear long-pending dues of agencies involved in waste management, ensuring uninterrupted sanitation services. Funds will also be used to address recurring deficits in garbage collection and transportation, and to remove accumulated waste from areas where contractors are currently not operational.

The amount will further be spent on minor road repairs and dust-control measures to tackle pollution at its source.