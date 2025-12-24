Govt clears 3 projects for South Delhi relief

New Delhi: In a push to ease traffic congestion in South Delhi, the Delhi government has approved three pending projects, including construction of two half flyovers and a stormwater drain project, officials said on Tuesday.

At an estimated cost of Rs 759 crore, the Public Works Department (PWD) will double the Savitri Cinema and Kalkaji flyover (Modi Mill flyover) and link it with Modi Mill flyover, further the

Mehrauli Badarpur (MB Road) stormwater drain project approved in the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) meeting.

“These projects were pending for years due to indecision and lack of coordinated planning. With EFC clearance now in place, we are firmly moving towards execution,” Parvesh Verma, PWD minister said.

According to officials, after the financial approval, the tendering process for the work is likely to commence.

“The corridor from the Modi Mill flyover to the IIT Gate intersection will have three lanes in both directions, enabling smoother and uninterrupted traffic flow. The projects will be executed by the PWD with a combined investment of over Rs 759 crore,” Verma added further.

The second flyover at Savitri Cinema will be constructed parallel to the existing structure, this is likely to provide hassle-free movement in areas between Greater Kailash and Nehru Place.

The need for a second flyover was identified by the authorities in 2016 and a basic plan was also prepared and approved by the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC), but since then there has been no further movement.

In a fresh push earlier this year, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta held a review meeting on these projects to decongest the Outer Ring Road with senior officials.