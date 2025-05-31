Govt celebrates Goa Day at Secretariat, showcasing state’s vibrant cultural legacy

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday celebrated Goa Day at the Delhi Secretariat, highlighting the state’s rich cultural heritage, vibrant traditions, and historic legacy. Organised by the Department of Art, Culture and Languages, the event aimed to promote national unity by showcasing the diversity of Indian states.

Inaugurating the event, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “A large number of Goan citizens reside in Delhi, and through their hard work and dedication, they contribute significantly not only to the progress of their own state but also to that of the entire nation.” She added, “Goa is renowned not only for its natural beauty but also for its rich cultural heritage, peaceful lifestyle, and spirit of progress.”

Gupta also emphasised that the Delhi Government has now decided to celebrate the foundation day of every state

with dignity and enthusiasm to promote cultural harmony.

The event featured captivating performances by artists from the Sahitya Kala Parishad, including Goa’s famous folk dance Fugdi, which drew loud applause from the audience. Dancers in traditional attire brought alive the spirit and rhythm of Goan folk culture, captivating Secretariat employees and other attendees alike.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Art, Culture & Languages, Kapil Mishra, said, “Goa is not only a cultural leader but also a frontrunner in tourism, social, and economic aspects of India.” He further stated, “Goa’s rich legacy and inspiring traditions are a matter of pride for the entire nation.”