Govt cautious on Odd-Even scheme after SC casts doubt

New Delhi: Delhi Environment minister Gopal Rai has expressed caution regarding the city government’s decision to implement the Odd-Even road rationing policy



from November 13, awaiting written orders from the Supreme Court.

This hesitation follows the Supreme Court’s apparent questioning of the effectiveness of the Odd-Even scheme during a hearing on air pollution in the national Capital.

The Supreme Court bench, composed of Justices SK Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia, questioned the impact of the odd-even policy, stating, “Odd-Even has been implemented in Delhi, but has it ever succeeded? This is all optics.” While this remark reflects doubts over the policy’s efficiency, the bench did not express a clear view on the Odd-Even initiative.

During the hearing, Amicus curiae Aparajita Singh suggested that the odd-even policy might also restrict CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) vehicles, emphasizing that it might be more practical and scientific to restrict diesel vehicles. The court did not provide a definitive stance on the future of the odd-even strategy. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government announced its intention to enforce the road rationing policy, scheduled to begin on November 13, one day after Diwali. This policy involves allowing vehicles with license plates ending in odd numbers to operate on odd-numbered dates, and even-numbered vehicles on even dates.

In preparation for the policy’s implementation from November 13 to November 20, Gopal Rai convened a meeting with officials from the traffic police, transport, and environment departments. However, Rai indicated that, “further strategies or announcements related to the odd-even scheme would only be made after the Supreme Court’s order was thoroughly examined.”

Delhi has experienced the implementation of the odd-even scheme on three prior occasions: in 2016, 2017, and 2019. Each time, the scheme was introduced as a temporary measure to combat air pollution and improve the city’s air quality.

Transport minister Kailash Gahlot has also raised concerns about the influx of polluting vehicles entering Delhi at irregular hours from neighbouring states. In a notice he emphasized the need for rigorous checks at the borders to restrict the entry of such vehicles, especially considering the severity of Delhi’s pollution situation.

“The Government of NCT of Delhi is acutely aware that the Hon’ble Supreme Court is closely monitoring the pollution situation in the city. Any laxity in enforcing measures to address pollution may result in stringent actions from the apex court,” the notice added.