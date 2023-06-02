Govt begins 15-day assessment drive to bring Mohalla buses on city roads

New Delhi: In a bid to identify the need for the Mohalla bus services across various locations in Delhi and determine the most suitable routes, the Delhi Transport Department has started a comprehensive ground assessment exercise on Thursday.



The 15-day assessment begins Thursday and will continue till June 15, with 23 technical teams being deployed in different areas to conduct the study In a statement, Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said “Never before has Delhi procured 2000+ feeder buses. The smaller size 9-meter buses shall operate on routes not accessible by 12-meter buses and will also further enhance first and last-mile connectivity for the bus users. By constituting teams across the city for taking feedback from the people, we are ensuring that all important routes are covered by these Mohalla buses, connecting key places and points of interest in Delhi. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, including the feedback of people has always been an important parameter to come out with a solution directly impacting their lives.” The data collected during this exercise will be digitised and utilised to determine the origin and destination of the proposed Mohalla bus services in each locality. Additionally, it will aid in identifying the shortest possible routes that can accommodate the maximum number of passengers. This data-driven approach aims to ensure optimal overlap with other available transport services in the area, promoting efficient and effective public transportation solutions. The dedicated teams will visit high-potential metro stations, bus terminals, stops, and various localities in Delhi as part of their mandate. Their primary focus will be on analysing the travel demand and studying the preferences of residents regarding transportation modes for such connectivity. Along with this, assess the feasibility of available roads in each locality, evaluate the existing public transport services in the demand area and study the availability of shared e-rickshaws, autos, and other para-transit options in each area.

The Mohalla Bus Scheme was initially announced in the budget speech by Delhi’s Finance minister, Kailash Gahlot, who also serves as the Transport Minister. The scheme intends to deploy 9-meter-long electric buses to provide neighborhood or feeder bus services. This initiative represents a significant step toward establishing a sustainable and accessible transportation system in the city. The Kejriwal government plans to introduce a total of 2,180 such buses by 2025, specifically designed to cater to areas where road width is limited or where overcrowding prevents regular 12-meter buses from operating. This move is expected to enhance connectivity and improve transportation access for residents in these areas.