Govt assigns DANICS officers to assist Cabinet Ministers

New Delhi: In a significant administrative reshuffle, the newly formed Delhi government has appointed at least nine DANICS officers to support its Cabinet Ministers and the Assembly Speaker. These officers will serve as secretaries, aiding in governance and policy implementation across various departments.

According to an official order, Rajiv Shukla has been designated as secretary to Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, while Anoop Thakur, previously a director at the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), will now assist Minister Ashish Sood. Similarly, 2009-batch DANICS officer Vadodaria Karanjit has been reassigned from his role as Joint Commissioner in the Trade and Tax Department to serve as secretary to Minister Ravindra Singh Indraraj.

Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh will be assisted by Vaibhav Rikhari, who was earlier the ADM of North East Delhi. Meanwhile, Mohit Mishra, who held a director-level position at NDMC, will now work alongside Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. Vinay Kumar Jindal, previously serving in the Revenue Department, has been appointed as secretary to Minister Kapil Mishra.

Notably, Vineet Kumar is the only officer assigned to the Delhi Assembly Speaker, Vijender Gupta. His appointment continues a professional association, as he had also worked with Gupta when he was Leader of Opposition.

These appointments mark the first time these officers will be directly working with ministers. Under the previous AAP government, none of them were assigned similar roles.

Additionally, in a separate directive, Lalit Mittal, who was serving as an election officer, has been transferred to the Chief Minister’s Office as Deputy Secretary.