Govt assigns cluster of constituencies to six Delhi Ministers

New Delhi: In a move aimed at streamlining governance and accelerating development, the Delhi government has adopted a new system that assigns city ministers to specific clusters of Assembly constituencies. Each of the six ministers in Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s Cabinet will now be responsible for overseeing development work and resolving civic issues in 7 to 8 BJP-held Assembly segments.

The strategy, which mirrors similar administrative models seen in states like Uttar Pradesh, is designed to foster better coordination between government departments and legislators. With the BJP having secured a sweeping mandate in February’s Assembly elections winning 48 of 70 seats, the new model is seen as a way to fulfill growing public expectations.

Sources in the Delhi government said the arrangement was crafted to ensure faster response to multi-departmental issues and smoother execution of public infrastructure projects. Ministers Ashish Sood, Parvesh Verma, Kapil Mishra, Pankaj Singh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and Ravindra Indraj Singh will each oversee their assigned cluster of constituencies.

The idea, officials said, is to bring all relevant officials and departments onto a common platform under the minister’s leadership. Ministers will conduct regular review meetings with MLAs and senior bureaucrats to track the progress of schemes and troubleshoot bureaucratic delays.

“This initiative will make governance more responsive,” said Abhay Verma, BJP’s chief whip in the Delhi Assembly and MLA from Laxmi

Nagar. “It strengthens the link between legislators and the executive machinery, ensuring that development doesn’t get stuck in red tape.” Another BJP legislator emphasised the practical benefits, “Many civic issues stretch across constituency

borders and require joint action by multiple departments. Having a minister coordinating things speeds up everything, from moving files to getting decisions.”

According to party sources, feedback from MLAs will be key to shaping local implementation of state-level schemes. The ministers are also expected to flag gaps and obstacles directly to the chief minister’s office for faster resolution. The new model is expected to bring a more agile and accountable approach to governance, one that matches the BJP’s ambitious promises for the Capital.