Govt asks DMRC to set up committee to look into Gokulpuri incident

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday directed the DMRC to constitute a committee of experts to look into the wall collapse incident at the Gokulpuri metro station that claimed the life of a man and left four others injured, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.



A 53-year-old man died on Thursday when a portion of the Gokulpuri metro station on the Pink Line in northeast Delhi collapsed, police said.

The man was on his scooter when he came under the debris of the collapsed wall of the elevated platform. “I have already told MD, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to constitute a committee of experts to examine the incident from all angles,” Gahlot told news agency. Later in a post on X, Gahlot called the incident “deeply regrettable”.

“I’ve instructed @OfficialDMRC to form a Committee of Experts to investigate the matter, with a report due in two weeks, provide ex-gratia compensation within 24 hours and extend full support to the injured & their families for medical treatment,” he said in the post.

Gahlot said he has directed the DMRC to constitute a committee of experts which shall inquire into this incident and submit a report within two weeks.“The DMRC shall disburse ex-gratia compensation as per rules within 24 hours. All necessary assistance shall be extended to the injured people and their families to ensure proper medical treatment,” read the order.

The DMRC announced Rs 25 lakh as compensation for the family of the man who died in the incident.

The DMRC announced Rs 5 lakh for the grievously injured and Rs 1 lakh for those who received minor injuries, it stated. It also suspended two of its officials over the incident.