Govt approves pay hike for HC law researchers

New Delhi: The Delhi government has approved an increase in the salaries of law researchers working with Delhi High Court judges, raising their monthly remuneration from Rs 65,000 to Rs 80,000.

According to an official notification issued on September 8 by the Department of Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs, the revised pay

will take effect from September 2, 2025.

The timing of the notification is significant, as the High Court is set to hear a pending matter on this very issue later on Monday.