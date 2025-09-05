Govt appoints SPP in CM attack case

New Delhi: The Delhi government has appointed Advocate Pradeep Rana as the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) to represent the Delhi Police in the case linked to the alleged attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

An official notification issued by the Home Department confirmed Rana’s appointment, authorising him to appear before courts in matters related to the FIR registered at the Civil Lines Police Station.

The case pertains to an incident that occurred a few weeks ago during a Jan Sunwai (public grievance hearing) at the Chief Minister’s camp office. According to officials, the Chief Minister was interacting with citizens when a man allegedly attacked her, sparking outrage and prompting swift police action. The confrontation reportedly arose during discussions over the Supreme Court’s recent order on the issue of stray dogs. Police later arrested two individuals in connection with the assault. Both accused are currently in judicial custody. Authorities have maintained that further investigation into the circumstances of the incident is underway.