Govt appoints consultant for revamp of Anand Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan ISBTs

The Delhi government has appointed a consultant for carrying out a feasibility study for the redevelopment plan of Anand Vihar and Sarai Kale Khan Inter-State Bus Terminals (ISBTs).

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot presided over a meeting to assess the progress of the redevelopment plan for the Anand Vihar and Sarai Kale Khan ISBTs. The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (DTIDC) and the Delhi Transport Department.

In the meeting, the officials informed the minister that the project’s site assessment, topographic survey, traffic assessment and market analysis have all been finalised, said an official statement. Ernst & Young (E&Y) has already been appointed as the consultant for the project. The feasibility study is in process and Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be presented soon by the consultant, it added.