Govt announces vaccination drive

New Delhi: In response to a concerning decline in immunization rates among children, the Delhi government has announced a targeted pediatric immunization campaign, is likely set to run from January to April 2025. The move follows alarming findings by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Health Management Information System (HMIS), which highlighted a significant drop in vaccine coverage and an increase in the number of children missing essential immunizations.

Health officials revealed that a rising number of “zero-doser” children, those who have not received any vaccinations, have been reported in Delhi. The latest HMIS data also shows a notable decrease in immunization rates when compared to previous years. WHO monitoring has further revealed that many children are missing out on age-specific vaccines, which poses a risk to public health.

The Delhi government’s special immunization drive aims to address this gap by ensuring that every eligible child receives their due vaccines. The campaign will focus on reaching children who have missed their scheduled immunizations, especially those in underserved and hard-to-reach areas. The government’s goal is to achieve 100 per cent immunization coverage for all children in the city by the end of the campaign.

In an official statement, authorities emphasised the urgent need for outreach and intensified immunization efforts. “A significant number of zero-doser children have been reported within our state. The HMIS report also shows a decline in vaccination coverage compared to the previous year. With WHO monitoring revealing increasing numbers of missed vaccines, it is clear that urgent action is required to reach all eligible children,” the order stated.

The campaign will deploy mobile vaccination units and set up vaccination camps in schools, community centers, and health clinics across Delhi. Special teams will also conduct door-to-door vaccination drives to ensure no child is left behind. The initiative will prioritise vaccines for children who are behind on their immunization schedules, particularly those who missed vaccines in the first year of life.

Health experts have stressed that timely immunization is critical to preventing the spread of preventable diseases such as measles, polio, and diphtheria. With the recent dip in vaccination coverage, experts have raised concerns about the potential for outbreaks of these diseases if vaccination rates do not improve.

The Delhi government has called on parents and caregivers to take advantage of the immunization drive and ensure their children are vaccinated as per the recommended schedule. The campaign will also include awareness programs to educate the public about the importance of vaccines in safeguarding children’s health.

As part of the broader effort to strengthen health services, the Delhi government will continue to monitor vaccination data closely to track the effectiveness of the campaign and ensure that every child receives the protection they need.