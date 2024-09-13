Govt announces ‘Business Blaster’ prog for 2024-25 academic session

New Delhi: In a bid to address the rising unemployment crisis and promote entrepreneurship among youth, the Delhi government has launched the Business Blasters Programme for the 2024-25 academic year. This marks the third consecutive year of the initiative aimed at transforming Delhi government school students into job creators rather than job seekers.



Education minister Atishi, announcing the program’s launch, emphasised the program’s scale and impact. “This year, with 2.45 lakh student entrepreneurs, seed money of Rs 40 crore, and over 40,000 startup ideas, the Business Blasters programme will prove to be a super hit once again,” Atishi declared. The initiative, which began in 2021, has consistently aimed to nurture entrepreneurial skills in high school students, preparing them to start their own businesses even before they complete their education.

The programme provides seed capital to students in classes 11 and 12, allowing them to establish startups. The top 150 startups from the program are then opened for public investment. Atishi highlighted the urgency of such initiatives, stating, “Today, the unemployment of Indian youth has reached 42%. India comes in the top 3 countries in the world in unemployment statistics. According to McKinsey’s 2022 report, India needs 90 million (9 crore) non-agricultural jobs by 2030 to address this issue.”

Atishi criticized the current state of employment provisions, noting, “Our entire education system is preparing the youth only to stand in long queues for jobs. On the other hand, the Delhi government is trying to make the youth who emerge from the education system of Delhi not job seekers but job providers.” She contrasted this with the broader national context, accusing the central government of failing to create sufficient job opportunities.

Success stories from previous years underscore the program’s effectiveness. Atishi mentioned several student-run startups that have made a significant impact. For instance, RKE Moulds, which produces molds for bottles, is providing employment to 20 individuals and generating an income of Rs 13.5 lakh per month. Similarly, A.K. Logistics, a transportation business, has created 50 jobs, while Dark Chocobitz, specializing in customized chocolates, employs 40 women. Other notable startups include Disposal Walaa, an eco-friendly initiative employing 20 people, and Padhai Vadhai, which supports 10 employees.

Atishi expressed confidence in the program’s continued success, stating, “If the children who have passed class 12 and have left school can provide employment to the youth of our country, then if

every child is given the right education and opportunity, lakhs of jobs can be created across the country.”

Additionally, Atishi noted that some private schools have voluntarily participated in the program, expanding its reach beyond government institutions. She assured that the Business Blasters Programme would continue to foster a new generation of entrepreneurs and job creators.

The Delhi government’s Business Blasters Programme for 2024-25 aims to tackle the unemployment challenge head-on by empowering students to become entrepreneurs, thus contributing to the broader goal of reducing unemployment and driving economic growth.