Govt announces admission test guidelines for CM Shri schools for classes 6-8

New Delhi: An entrance test will be conducted for admissions to classes 6-8 in 33 of the 75 CM SHRI schools, the Delhi government said, releasing detailed guidelines for the process. The Directorate of Education will conduct the entrance test titled CM SHRI Schools Admission Test 2025 for the academic session 2025–26.

Designated as ‘Specified Category’ institutions under Section 2 of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, the CM SHRI schools are aimed at creating model public schools with modern infrastructure and innovative teaching practices aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The admission test will be a “fair, transparent and merit-based selection process” and only students residing in Delhi and currently enrolled in classes 6-8 in a recognised Delhi-based school during the 2025–26 session will be eligible to apply, as per the guidelines.

At least 50 per cent of the available seats will be reserved for students currently studying in government or government-aided schools in Delhi, including those under the Directorate of Education (DoE), MCD, NDMC, Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, it stated.

The guideline further mentioned that a 5 per cent relaxation in eligibility marks will be provided to students belonging to SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer) categories and Children With Special Needs (CWSN), in line with government policy.

The online application window will open on July 30 and remain active until August 15 and admit cards will be available from August 23, while the test is scheduled for August 30 between 11am and 1.30 pm, it stated. As per the guideline, the results will be declared on September 10, with admissions to be completed by Sept 15.