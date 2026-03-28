Govt allocates Rs 80 cr for SC, ST colonies

New Delhi: The Delhi government has allocated Rs 80 crore under an improvement scheme for SC/ST colonies, Social Welfare Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh said on Saturday, terming it a step towards strengthening basic civic infrastructure in such areas.

Speaking at a programme held at Maharana Pratap Chowk in Shahbad Dairy, the minister laid foundation stones for street and drainage works and inaugurated the Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) roads.

Singh said the initiative aims to improve living conditions by expanding essential amenities, including construction of pucca roads, strengthening of sewer systems, provision of clean drinking water, better drainage, installation of street lights and other civic facilities.

The minister informed that development works have begun on key stretches, including from the JJ Cluster in D-Block, Shahbad Daulatpur (Dairy) to Rohini Sector-25, and from Prahlad Vihar Colony Main Road to Shahbad Dairy, which are expected to improve connectivity and accessibility in the area. Singh added that the projects would be completed within the stipulated timeframe while maintaining quality standards.

He said the government remains committed to improving the standard of living across sections of society under its vision of a developed and prosperous Delhi.