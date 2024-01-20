Govt aims for 20% improvement in ambient air conditions

New Delhi: In a concerted effort to enhance the city’s air quality, the Delhi government is targeting a 20 per cent improvement in ambient air conditions in the upcoming fiscal year, according to an official statement on Thursday.



“The comprehensive plan, expected to be outlined in the next budget, aims to reduce the average concentration of major pollutants, including PM2.5, PM10, NOX, and SO2,” an official revealed.

The strategic focus areas outlined by the task force involve curbing waste burning, prohibiting open disposal of construction materials, controlling dust at construction and demolition sites, discontinuing coal usage in hotels and restaurants, and taking action against polluting vehicles.

Significantly, the initiative places a strong emphasis on reducing vehicular emissions by introducing a substantial number of electric buses. The plan envisions 80 per cent of the total bus fleet, reaching 10,480 buses by 2025, to be electric, preventing approximately 4.7 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

Additionally, the government plans to implement an interceptor sewer project to prevent sewage discharge into the Yamuna, install small sewage treatment plants, and adhere to the Delhi Solar Policy. The environmental commitment extends to expanding tree cover outside designated forests, with a target of increasing geographical coverage from 10 to at least 12 per

cent. The overall forest cover is also set to rise to 15 per cent, addressing concerns raised by the Delhi High Court about the depleting forest cover in the capital.

The city’s current forest cover of 13.1 per cent falls below the national average of 21.7 per cent. The government plans to develop Miyawaki forests in Kharkari Jatmal and Jainpur village. Acknowledging the significance of this initiative, the official highlighted the court’s observation about the declining forest cover due to construction and encroachments.

In tandem with environmental measures, the government aims to intensify its efforts in deploying solar photovoltaic panels on government building rooftops and establishing more waste-to-energy plants. The upcoming

Budget, projected to exceed Rs 80,000 crore, will be presented in February.