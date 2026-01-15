Govt adds 81 Ayushman Mandirs

New Delhi: Delhi’s primary healthcare network received a major boost on Wednesday as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta dedicated 81 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs to the public, taking the total number of operational centres in the Capital to 319, as the government works towards its target of establishing 1,100 such centres with at least 15 centres in each Assembly constituency.

Inaugurating the facilities from Hari Nagar on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, the Chief Minister said the centres represent more than just infrastructure.

“These are not merely health centres, but a guarantee of dignified treatment for Delhi’s citizens,” Gupta said, adding that the vision of free treatment close to home is now becoming a reality. She said the expansion would significantly reduce pressure on major hospitals and strengthen neighbourhood-level healthcare. “The dream of free treatment close to home is becoming a reality; Arogya Mandirs are strengthening the primary healthcare network,” the Chief Minister said. Gupta also highlighted that under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, over six lakh Delhi residents have been registered, while the income limit for EWS beneficiaries has been raised from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

Education Minister Ashish Sood inaugurated another Arogya Mandir in Janakpuri, calling it “a symbol of the changing government in Delhi and its strong commitment to public health.” He said residents would now have access to “13 diagnostic tests, 108 essential medicines and free vaccination for all,” adding that the centre would remain open from 9 am to 3 pm without a lunch break.