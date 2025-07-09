Govt adds 55 dialysis units at Burari Hosp

New Delhi: The Delhi government is rapidly scaling up its healthcare infrastructure, with major announcements made during a high-level review meeting chaired by Health minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh on Tuesday. The review focused on improving access to critical care, diagnostics, and affordable medicines across the capital.

As part of the expansion, Burari Hospital has been equipped with 55 dialysis machines to serve the densely populated Burari region and neighbouring areas. “Every citizen must have access to quality treatment, whether it’s dialysis, diagnostics, or traditional wellness care,” said Singh, underlining the government’s commitment to accessible healthcare.

In another significant development, the minister announced that 21 Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendras are already operational in Delhi government hospitals, and all government hospitals will house one such centre by the end of July. These outlets aim to ensure the availability of affordable generic medicines to all.

The city is also preparing to unveil a Model Diagnostic Laboratory by August, capable of conducting 118 essential health tests. These labs will help improve early diagnosis and preventive care for a wide spectrum of diseases.

The Delhi government is also embracing traditional systems of medicine to address growing mental health concerns. An AYUSH-based Mental and Wellness Centre will soon be established at Burari Hospital to offer integrated therapy for anxiety, depression, and other mental health challenges. “We are working at a war footing level to upgrade and expand Delhi’s healthcare infrastructure,” Singh said, adding that the centre will be a pilot initiative, to be replicated in other hospitals upon success.

The Minister also directed officials to ensure seamless treatment for Ayushman Bharat card holders in Delhi

government-empanelled facilities, reinforcing the city’s vision of inclusive healthcare under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s leadership.