Govt adds 300 dialysis machines in 16 hospitals

New Delhi: In a major boost to public healthcare, the Delhi government has installed 300 dialysis machines across 16 government hospitals, aiming to provide free and subsidised kidney care to residents. The move is part of the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Program (PMNDP) and the Delhi Government’s PPP Dialysis Project.

Announcing the development, Delhi Health minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh said, “Life-saving dialysis is not a privilege but a right for every citizen, especially the needy.” He added, “This is not just a medical service expansion; it is a promise to our people that the Delhi government stands by their side during hardship.” Out of the 300 dialysis machines, 150 were already operational under previous phases. The remaining 150 are now being installed at six additional hospitals to expand reach and capacity.