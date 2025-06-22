Govt addresses grievances via weekly Jan Sunwai camps

New Delhi: The Delhi government is resolving public grievances through weekly Jan Sunwai camps led by the district magistrates, officials on Sunday said.

Following Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s directive, weekly Jan Sunwai camps are now being held in all revenue districts, said a statement issued by the Delhi government.

These camps are attended by officials from various departments, including the Municipal Corporation, Delhi Police, Power and other concerned departments, it added.

These programmes are not just confined to the government offices, they are being held at community spaces such as schools, local chaupals and banquet halls to make people feel more at ease while presenting their concerns and expectations, the statement said. The weekly Jan Sunwai Camps, led by the district magistrates, are being held to directly address citizens’ grievances, while a 24x7 Public Grievance Monitoring System (PGMS) remains active to ensure continuous redressal of complaints, it added.

For added accessibility, complaint boxes are being placed outside the government offices, allowing citizens to submit their complaints easily, the statement said. These camps, according to the chief minister’s office, receive complaints related to departments such as Revenue, Delhi Jal Board, PWD, Food and Civil Supplies, Social Welfare, Health, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), Education, Irrigation and Flood Control, among others.

The citizens also raise concerns related to the Delhi Police and Municipal Corporation, covering issues such as encroachments, dark spots, sanitation, potable water, sewage problems, stray animals, road maintenance, illegal constructions, non-functional street lights and tree pruning, it added.

The officers present at the camps attempt to resolve issues on the spot and unresolved issues are referred to the concerned departments for timely action, the statement said. Recently, Jan Sunwai camps were organised in subdivisions like Model Town, Kanjhawala, Seelampur, Kotwali, Civil Lines, Karol Bagh, Vasant Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Kapashera, Sarita Vihar and Dwarka.

Over 600 people attended the most recent weekend camps.

The Jan Sunwai camps earlier on May 17 witnessed the participation of 1,260 citizens and over 1,350 citizens participated in these camps on May 24.

The chief minister emphasised these are not just grievance redressal camps, they represent a commitment to listening to people and taking swift action.

Gupta mentioned that she also meets people at her residence to personally address their concerns so that the citizens feel connected to a responsive and responsible government. “Public trust is our greatest strength. Our government is alert, compassionate and fully committed to resolving every public issue,” she said.