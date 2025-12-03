Govt activates full-scale winter preparedness plan

New Delhi: Stepping up efforts ahead of the peak winter chill, the Delhi government has rolled out an expanded Winter Action Plan aimed at safeguarding homeless residents, schoolchildren, hospital patients and other vulnerable groups. The plan was reviewed on Tuesday at the Delhi Secretariat, where Chief Minister Rekha Gupta directed departments to stay on “maximum alert” through the winter months.

Gupta said the government’s priority is to ensure that no one is left without adequate shelter or warmth. “Not a single citizen should be compelled to spend a cold winter night under the open sky. Delhi’s night shelters are not merely structures, they symbolise dignity and security,” she said after the review meeting.

During the briefing, officials informed the Chief Minister that the capital currently has 197 permanent night shelters with capacity for around 18,000 people. In addition, 250 temporary night shelters were planned for this season, of which 204 have already been set up and equipped with essential facilities. All shelters will remain under continuous monitoring until March 15.

The government has also expanded the scope of the Winter Action Plan this year. Gupta said the administration is focusing not only on the homeless and the urban poor but also on other vulnerable citizens, including children in schools and Anganwadi centres, hospital patients and security personnel posted in government buildings. “This year’s plan includes more effective measures and a wider range of beneficiaries,” the Chief Minister said. Officials reported that arrangements at night shelters include beds, mattresses, pillows, blankets, mosquito-control equipment, electricity supply, CCTV surveillance, women’s security provisions and drinking water. The Rain Basera mobile app, which helps identify and assist homeless individuals in real time, continues to remain in active use.

Gupta also directed the health department to ensure that hospitals do not face shortages of blankets or winter protection gear for patients. Special instructions were issued for schools to safeguard children from low temperatures, including exploring solutions through CSR partnerships. Anganwadi and childcare centres have been asked to make adequate arrangements for heating and warm facilities as well.