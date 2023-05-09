Govindpuri: Man shot dead in scuffle between two groups

New Delhi: A man was shot dead at an advocate’s office in southeast Delhi’s Govindpuri following a scuffle between two parties over a monetary dispute, police said on Monday



The incident took place on Sunday night when advocate Sushil Gupta called his client Zafrool and Syed Mukkim Raza, with whom he had a monetary dispute of Rs. 4,000, to his office, they said.

Raza along with Ankit, Mukim, Varun and Gulam Md reached Gupta’s office. During the meeting, a scuffle broke out between the two parties. Upon hearing the commotion, locals gathered at the advocate’s office, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

Seeing the crowd, Varun took out a pistol and fired several shots inside the office. One of the bullets hit Anas Ahmad who was present there, he said.

The injured was taken to Majidia Hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said.

The public caught hold of Gulam and thrashed. He is undergoing treatment at AIIMS Trauma Centre, the DCP said.

A black creta bearing a Haryana registration number was found damaged by the public following the firing incident, he said.

The locals also thrashed three others mistaking them to be the associates of the accused, police said, adding they were only onlookers and were travelling in a car. The onlookers’ car was also damaged by the locals, they said.

Meanwhile, the accused Ankit, Mukim and Varun went to the rooftop of the building to escape from the police. However, after more than two hours of search, two of the accused — Ankit and Mukim — were nabbed from their hideout, they added.

“A case has been registered and three persons have been arrested. Further investigation is underway,” police said.