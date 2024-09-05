Govindpuri: 35-year-old man sexually assaults 5-yr-old boy

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested a 35-year-old neighbour for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 5-year-old boy in southeast Delhi’s Govindpuri area.



The police were informed about the incident through a complaint registered at the Govindpuri Police Station.

The accused was identified as Balram Dass alias Kalu (35) son of Sukh Dass resident of Govindpuri, Delhi.

According to the Police reports, the incident began on Sunday when a First Information Report was lodged under Section 137(2) BNS after Radha, the child’s mother, reported her son missing. The case was promptly assigned to Sub-Inspector for investigation.

Initial steps to trace the boy included extensive searches in and around the area. Fortunately, by 12:30 pm on the same day, the boy was located

by his family and brought to the Govindpuri Police Station.

He was then taken for a medical examination at AIIMS Hospital, with the medical-legal certificate being issued at 4:51 pm. Following the examination, the boy was temporarily placed in the Boys Care Home in Lajpat Nagar, with his family remaining by his side. Until Monday, the family had not reported any sexual assault.

On Tuesday, the boy’s statement was recorded before Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Raghav Sharma under Section 183 BNSS, where no incriminating evidence was provided.

However, when the boy was later presented before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) at Kalkaji, he alleged inappropriate touching by an individual.

The CWC directed a re-statement of the boy, which is expected to be recorded before the court today. The child has since been returned to his parents. Tensions escalated in the evening of Tuesday when a PCR call was made at 7:20 PM by the victim’s family, alleging rape of the child. The police, upon arriving at the scene, were met with a large and agitated crowd as they attempted to escort the accused, the neighbour of the victim’s family, to the police station. The situation grew precarious as the densely populated slum area residents, including women, attempted to assault the accused and the accompanying police staff.

Despite the intense pressure from the crowd, the local police managed to bring the accused to the station safely.

The accused Balram Dass has been arrested, and Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been added to the charges. The crowd later gathered at

the police station’s gate, demanding strict action against the accused.

The police, with the assistance of locals and senior officers from Kalkaji, Okhla, and Amar Colony, managed to restore order after a brief traffic disruption at Sri Lal Chowk Govind Puri.