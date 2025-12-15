Government unveils labour reforms for workers, traders

New Delhi: The Delhi government has undertaken a series of labour reforms aimed at strengthening workers’ welfare while simultaneously easing operations for small traders and businesses, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday. Emphasising dignity,

safety and social security, the Chief Minister said the reforms place “employment and safety at the core” of the government’s labour policy.

Addressing key changes, CM Rekha Gupta said the government has allowed women to work night shifts in the national capital, accompanied by strict and mandatory safety provisions. “Women have been permitted to work night shifts in the capital, but this permission has been accompanied by mandatory provisions requiring employers to ensure safety, transportation and other essential facilities at the workplace,” she said, adding that the move will expand employment opportunities and strengthen women’s economic participation.

Describing workers as the backbone of the economy, the Chief Minister said, “The Delhi government stands with workers. Protecting their interests is both a governmental responsibility and a moral obligation.” She added that the government is taking decisions that provide relief to workers, generate employment and enable small traders to operate with greater ease. To boost economic activity, shops and establishments in Delhi have been allowed to operate on a 24x7 basis, excluding liquor shops. According to the Chief Minister, this step will “encourage commercial growth, create new job opportunities and increase women’s participation in the workforce.” She also said that registration and renewal processes for small traders have been simplified to reduce paperwork and procedural hurdles.

Highlighting labour law reforms, CM Rekha Gupta said the government has streamlined regulations through effective implementation of Labour Code provisions, focusing on social security alongside Ease of Doing Business. She clarified that women are permitted to work night shifts between “9.00 pm and 7.00 am during summer, and between 8.00 pm and 8.00 am during winter,” with employers mandated to ensure security and transport.

The Chief Minister said these decisions are inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision. “The Prime Minister has consistently underlined the dignity of labour, social security and the vital role of workers in building an Atmanirbhar Bharat,” she said.

Reiterating the government’s approach, CM Rekha Gupta stated, “Along with Ease of Doing Business, ensuring Ease of Living is equally essential,” affirming continued commitment to workers’ welfare, social security and inclusive development in Delhi.