Government to soon launch bus services connecting Delhi with NCR cities: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced that the government will soon resume DTC bus services connecting the national capital with NCR cities.

She flagged off another inter-state electric bus route operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), running from the Kashmere Gate Bus Terminal to the Sonipat Bus Stand. The newly introduced electric buses are equipped with air-conditioning, CCTV cameras, panic buttons, and GPS systems.

Gupta announced that the government will soon resume DTC bus services connecting Delhi with adjoining NCR cities as she flagged off three inter-state electric buses bound for Sonipat.

Earlier, on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday celebrations during the Seva Pakhwada, the chief minister had inaugurated the first inter-state electric bus service between Delhi and Baraut.

Gupta said the Delhi Government is reviving inter-state bus services between Delhi and NCR cities that had been discontinued several years ago.

She added that this initiative will provide citizens with accessible and convenient public transport options, reduce traffic congestion, and help curb pollution.

"The new DTC electric buses are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including air-conditioning, CCTV cameras, panic buttons, and GPS systems. These buses will ensure safer and more comfortable travel for passengers and will operate regularly on the Delhi-Sonipat route, ensuring smooth connectivity between the two cities," she said.

This initiative will not only enhance mobility but also contribute significantly to environmental conservation, she noted.

Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said that inter-state bus services had been discontinued for several years, adversely impacting connectivity between Delhi and the NCR region.

A total of six trips will operate daily. From Delhi to Sonipat, buses will depart at 4.45 am, 5.15 am, 5.45 am, 4.45 pm, 5.15 pm, and 5.45 pm. From Sonipat to Delhi, buses will operate at 7.10 am, 7.25 am, 8.10 am, 7.30 pm, 8.00 pm, and 8.30 pm.

The route will connect several key locations across Delhi and Haryana, including GTB Nagar, Azadpur Terminal, Jahangirpuri Metro Station, Mukarba Chowk, Alipur, Delhi-Singhu Border, Kundli Industrial Area, TDI City, Nangal Mor, Rai, Bahalgarh, and Fazilpur, before terminating at the Sonipat Bus Stand.