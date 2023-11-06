Government to open up lesser-known monuments by hosting cultural events

New Delhi: The Delhi government’s Art, Culture, and Language department is set to breathe new life into the city’s lesser-known monuments by hosting cultural events.



In an effort to rekindle interest in Delhi’s rich archaeological heritage and India’s Sufi tradition, the recently renovated Mehrauli Archaeological Park played host to a cultural evening. This event marks the first step towards celebrating Delhi’s heritage, which spans over a millennium.

The discussion centered around familiarising people with Delhi’s heritage, given that the city has been inhabited for a thousand years. Historian Swapna Liddle and author Sohail Hashmi emphasised the need for better accessibility and information about the numerous monuments

scattered throughout the city.

Hashmi noted that Delhi is akin to a living architectural museum and suggested that, “With improved coordination and visitor facilities, the Capital could become a significant attraction.”

The Mehrauli Archaeological Park, nestled near the iconic Qutub Minar, encompasses a vast 199-acre area and is home to 54 historical ruins and monuments. Among the restored treasures are Balban’s Tomb, once engulfed in overgrowth, and Quli Khan’s Tomb, which had a unique history, having been converted from a pigeon house to a boat house during the British colonial era.

The officials revealed that, already, the park receives around 1,000 visitors daily, and the government plans to introduce more cultural events at these heritage sites to attract even more people. Additional heritage sites are also in the process of being readied for the public.

In recent years, several heritage sites like Safdarjung Tomb, Humayun’s Tomb, and sections of the Red Fort have been opened to visitors in the evenings. The government aims to extend evening access to heritage sites under its purview once visitor numbers increase.

These initiatives are a testament to Delhi’s rich historical tapestry and its potential to serve as a cultural hub, drawing both residents and tourists to explore its timeless treasures.