Government to build road corridor along Sahibi river

New Delhi: The Delhi government has decided to construct a road corridor on both sides along the Sahibi river and hand over four PWD roads to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for expansion and maintenance, according to an official statement issued on Friday. Earlier in the day, it was decided at a high-level coordination committee meeting chaired by Public Works Department minister Parvesh Verma that dedicated road corridors will be constructed along both sides of the Sahibi river, from Dhasa to Wasai Darapurment.