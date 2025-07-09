Government sets up panel to probe DMC misconduct

New Delhi: Days after the dissolution of the Delhi Medical Council (DMC), the Delhi government has constituted a five-member committee to investigate serious allegations of mismanagement, misuse of power, and procedural violations within the council. The move comes amid ongoing controversy surrounding the functioning of the statutory body that oversees medical regulation and ethical standards in the national capital.

According to an official order issued by the health and family welfare department on July 4, the committee has been tasked with examining a series of complaints received over recent months. The panel has been directed to complete its inquiry and submit a detailed report by July 15.

The committee will be chaired by Dr Digvijay Dutta, the medical superintendent of Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital. Other members include orthopedic expert Dr Vivek Kumar Pathak, joint director of planning and audit Vijendra Kumar, deputy secretary (administration) Raj Kumar, and accounts officer Harish Chandra, all officials within the health and family welfare department.

The decision to initiate a formal inquiry follows the government’s recent and contentious move to dissolve the DMC. The council, established in 1998 under the Delhi Medical Council Act of 1997, is responsible for maintaining ethical medical practices and regulating the registration and conduct of doctors across Delhi.

The dissolution followed months of scrutiny and internal government communications. On March 3, the Delhi health department sought an explanation from the council regarding multiple accusations, including the continued service of Dr Girish Tyagi as registrar after his retirement, questionable disbursement of salaries, and irregularities in recruitment processes. By June 18, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena approved a government proposal recommending the council’s dissolution under Section 29 of the DMC Act.

The following day, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh issued an order to officially dissolve the council and announced that a new body would be constituted within two months. Until then, Dr Rati Makkar, Director General of Health Services, will oversee the council’s operations.

Denying all allegations, Dr Tyagi maintained that the accusations were baseless and driven by ulterior motives. “The council functioned transparently and in the best interest of the medical community,” he said, expressing confidence in a fair inquiry. Minister Singh, in an earlier interview, stated that the action was necessary due to long-standing irregularities and misuse of authority within the council, which prompted the administration to take firm corrective measures.