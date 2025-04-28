Government sets deadline for Pakistani nationals to exit city

New Delhi: Following the Centre’s decision to revoke visas for Pakistani nationals in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, the Delhi government has moved swiftly to implement strict measures. The Home Department of the Government of NCT of Delhi has announced that all Pakistani nationals with revoked visas must leave the Capital between April 26 and April 29. Delhi Home minister Ashish Sood urged residents to remain vigilant and assist law enforcement in locating any Pakistani nationals who may be overstaying without valid documentation. “This is a matter of national security and civic responsibility,” Sood said, calling upon citizens to immediately report any suspicious individuals to the nearest police station.

The Home Department’s statement clarified, “In pursuance of the Centre’s decision to suspend Visa services to Pakistani nationals, all existing valid visas, except Long Term Visas (LTVs) and Diplomatic & Official Visas, stand revoked with immediate effect.” The government also emphasised that no new visas will be issued to Pakistani nationals moving forward.

To ensure compliance, the Delhi Police has been directed to identify all Pakistani nationals illegally residing in the city. Coordination with other concerned agencies is underway to facilitate their deportation. The Home Department also issued a press note reinforcing the importance of swift action.

Highlighting the urgency, Sood reiterated his appeal to the people of Delhi: “Residents must view this as a crucial national duty. If anyone has information regarding Pakistani nationals overstaying illegally, they must report it without any delay.” He stressed that community participation is essential to safeguard national interests and maintain security across the Capital.

The visa suspension order follows broader national security concerns after recent terror incidents. The Delhi government’s strict enforcement reflects a coordinated effort with the Centre to ensure that the capital remains secure and that immigration laws are strictly adhered to. With the deadline for exit fast approaching, authorities have intensified surveillance and verification drives across various parts of the city, particularly near transport hubs and sensitive areas. The Delhi Police has also been asked to maintain a discreet but thorough approach, ensuring that the exercise is conducted lawfully and respectfully while prioritising public safety. The city government has reiterated that only those Pakistani nationals holding Long Term, Diplomatic, or Official Visas are exempt from this directive.