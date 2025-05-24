Government introduces new SOP for tree felling in major infra projects

New Delhi: The Delhi government has introduced a revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) requiring authorities to seek clearance from the Supreme Court-appointed Central Empowered Committee (CEC) for projects involving the felling of 50 or more trees. The new protocol, issued as a gazette notification on April 24, 2025, aligns with the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act (DPTA) and aims to enhance transparency and regulatory oversight.

Under the previous system, tree officers from the Forest and Wildlife Department held sole authority over the approval process for tree felling. The updated SOP, however, mandates that any project involving the removal of 50 or more trees will now require both the tree officer’s initial assessment and the CEC’s final approval. This change comes in response to concerns raised by the Supreme Court and Delhi High

Court regarding the indiscriminate felling of trees and the insufficient enforcement of DPTA regulations.

The revised procedure is designed to ensure ecological considerations are integrated at the planning stage of infrastructure projects. While tree officers will still handle applications for the felling or transplantation of up to 49 trees, projects that meet or exceed the 50-tree threshold will undergo additional scrutiny by the CEC, which is responsible for overseeing forest-related matters across India. The SOP also outlines a protocol for reporting illegal tree felling. If 50 or more trees are felled without proper authorization, the tree officer must notify the CEC within 24 hours. Environmental advocates have welcomed the new SOP, although some, like Bhavreen Kandhari, argue that it introduces additional procedural requirements that may only add paperwork.