Government extends existing excise policy

New Delhi: The Delhi government has extended its prevailing excise duty based policy for the coming financial year 2024-25, officials on Monday said.

The competent authority has granted approval for continuation of the excise duty based policy, for 2024-25, to grant wholesale licenses on basis of same terms and conditions of Licensing Year 2023-24, said an order issued by the government’s excise department.

The wholesale licenses are allowed on same terms and conditions of excise duty based policy that is in effect from October 1, 2023, till March 31, 2024, said the officials.

Also, the terms and conditions of all licenses that are renewable every year, are also continued for Excise Year 2024-25, the excise department order said. The necessary

circulars for these retail and HCR (hotel, club and restaurant) category licenses will be issued in the next few days, added the officials.

The excise duty-based policy regime, under which retail liquor business shifted from private firms to Delhi government enterprises, was

implemented in September 2022 and was extended twice earlier in April 2023 and again in October 2023.