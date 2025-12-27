Government appoints DMs to newly organised districts

NEW DELHI: In a major administrative rejig, the Delhi government has appointed district magistrates to newly organised districts and assigned additional charges to several AGMUT cadre IAS officers. On Thursday, the government notified the reorganisation of districts in the national capital, carving out three new districts — Old Delhi, Central North and Outer North. With this move, the number of revenue districts has increased from 11 to 13, while the Shahdara district has been merged with others under the new arrangement. The 13 districts are South East, Old Delhi, North, New Delhi, Central, Central North, South West, Outer North, North West, North East, East, South and West.

According to a services department order, 2012-batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer G Sudhakar was transferred from Central district to become the district magistrate of Old Delhi, with 2016-batch DANICS officer Shashipal Dabas appointed as its Additional District Magistrate. Mala Sood (DANICS 2019) and Manoj Kumar (DANICS 2022) were posted as SDMs of Sadar Bazar and Chandni Chowk respectively. Shailendra Singh Parihar, earlier DM of Shahdara, will head the Central North district, with Abhishek Bhukkal (DANICS 2018) and Pawan Kumar (DANICS 2020) as SDMs of Shalimar Bagh and Model Town. Kumar Abhishek (AGMUT 2016) has been appointed DM of Outer North district, assisted by ADM Ankur Meshram (DANICS 2014), while Shiv Singh Meena (DANICS 2018), Kanika (DANICS 2022) and Jarad Pratik Anil (DANICS 2023) will serve as SDMs of Mundka, Narela and Bawana respectively.