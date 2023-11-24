Gory incident: 16-year-old stabs teenager over 60 times, rejoices

New Delhi: In a chilling incident that transpired on Tuesday night in northeast Delhi’s Welcome area, an 18-year-old boy was killed after being stabbed multiple times by a 16-year-old assailant in a frenzied attack.



The shocking CCTV footage not only captures the gruesome act but also unveils a disturbing scene of the attacker dancing beside the lifeless body.

The motive behind this horrifying act, as revealed by the police, was robbery, with the accused allegedly driven by a desire for a meager sum of Rs 350. Reports suggest that the assailant first incapacitated the victim by strangulation

before proceeding to carry out the savage stabbing, totaling over 60 thrusts.

Contrary to initial assumptions, the police assert that there was no prior connection between the two individuals involved in this tragic incident. The accused, in a bid to carry out the robbery, targeted the victim who despite resisting, became the unfortunate target of a brutal assault.

The CCTV footage depicts the accused dragging the lifeless body into a narrow alleyway, methodically ensuring the victim’s demise by repeatedly stabbing the neck. The macabre act takes an even more horrifying turn as the assailant proceeds to kick the victim’s head, culminating in a surreal moment where he stands over the deceased and engages in a mocking dance.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Northeast Joy Tirkey provided insights into the incident, stating, “On Tuesday, a PCR call was received at around 11.15 pm that a youth, aged around 18 years, was stabbed to death by a minor in a bid to rob him in Janta Mazdoor colony in Welcome area.”

Despite swift efforts to save the victim, he succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to the hospital. Later, the cops tracked down and apprehended the accused, who had allegedly stolen Rs 350 from the victim, whose identity remains undisclosed. The investigation is ongoing, with CCTV footage being meticulously examined and a forensic team has been deployed to the crime scene to gather crucial evidence, the official added.