Gopal Rai urges voters to choose working MPs over useless ones

New Delhi: In a fervent appeal to the people of Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party’s Delhi State Convener, Gopal Rai, emphasised the need for electing working Members of Parliament (MPs) over ineffective ones.



Rai addressed a sizable crowd during the ‘Jail Ka Jawab Se Vote’ campaign rally held in Laxmi Nagar Assembly and Shahdara Assembly of East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Rai declared, “This time the people of Delhi do not want useless MPs but working MPs. Therefore, Delhi has decided to give all the seven seats to the INDIA alliance.”

Rai criticised the lacklustre performance of BJP MPs over the past decade, asserting that despite the people’s trust in Narendra Modi, their representatives failed to deliver on promises.

The rally highlighted the exemplary track record of AAP candidate Kuldeep Kumar, lauding his achievements as a councillor and MLA. Rai expressed confidence that Kumar would surpass the underwhelming performance of previous BJP MPs once elected.

With the elections approaching on May 25, Rai underscored the significance of the upcoming polls, emphasising the need to safeguard democracy and the Constitution.

He warned, “If you miss voting on 25th, you will have to remain silent for the next 5 years. You will not get the right to vote.”

Rai criticised the BJP’s handling of governance, citing issues such as unemployment, inflation, and farmer distress, while alleging a suppression of dissenting voices under the current regime.