Gopal Rai urges Delhi L-G to crack down on illegal sale of firecrackers

New Delhi:Amid rising pollution concerns and with Diwali just three days away, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has written to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena urging immediate action against those involved in the illegal sale and distribution of firecrackers.

The Delhi government had earlier issued a directive on October 14, banning the manufacturing, storage, sale and bursting of all types of firecrackers in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi until January 1, 2025.

In his letter to the L-G, Rai stressed that firecrackers worsen air pollution and pose health risks to children, the elderly and individuals with respiratory issues.

“Despite the ban, reports indicate that firecrackers are still being sold in various Delhi markets, with supplies entering the city from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh,” the minister noted. He said these firecrackers are entering Delhi through borders connecting the national capital to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and added that the Delhi Police and other enforcement agencies have not effectively implemented the ban, with vendors openly flouting the restrictions.

Rai urged immediate and stringent action against those involved in the illegal sale and distribution of firecrackers, warning that their use during Diwali will worsen air pollution and endanger the health of the residents.

Regular inspections of the wholesale and retails firecracker vendors by the Delhi Police and enhancing vigil on various Delhi borders by way of barricading

to check the illegal influx of crackers from the neighbouring states is necessary at this stage to prevent deterioration of Delhi’s air quality and to safeguard people’s health, Rai’s letter said.

Delhiites breathed in “very poor” air on Monday, with some monitoring stations recording air quality in the “severe” category. The Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am was 327.

For over a week now, the capital has been grappling with poor air quality which is consistently falling in the red zone.