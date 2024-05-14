Gopal Rai rallies Delhiites to answer ‘Jail Politics’ with votes

New Delhi: In a fervent call to action, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Delhi State Convener and Cabinet Minister, Gopal Rai, rallied residents of Patel Nagar and Janakpuri Assembly segments under the banner of the ‘Jail ka jawab, Vote se’ campaign.



The event, held on Monday, garnered enthusiastic support for the INDIA alliance candidate, Somnath Bharti, as Rai urged constituents to respond to what he termed as ‘jail politics’ with the power of their votes. Rai’s impassioned address echoed the sentiment of a resolute electorate determined to usher in change.

Addressing the gathering, Rai proclaimed, “There is a wave of ‘Ab ki baar, BJP ki haar’ (This time it’s BJP’s defeat) sweeping across Delhi. Today, the entire city resonates with the sentiment that the MP who works must triumph, not the one who remains idle.”

Rai’s remarks underscored a palpable frustration with the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a clamour for substantive representation.

Rai minced no words in criticising the BJP’s track record, asserting, “Delhiites afforded BJP a decade-long opportunity, yet no tangible progress ensued. It’s a consensus now that the forthcoming MP must be one of action, not apathy.” Rai’s indictment of the BJP’s stewardship encapsulated a broader sentiment of disillusionment prevalent among constituents.

Central to Rai’s address was a call to reject what he characterised as BJP’s divisive tactics. “They have incarcerated your Chief Minister and now threaten to do so again. Arvind Kejriwal is not just an individual, he is the elected representative of millions. His tenure has heralded unprecedented advancements, from free utilities to enhanced public services,” Rai affirmed, rallying support for Kejriwal and his administration’s achievements.

Rai’s impassioned rhetoric galvanised attendees, emphasising the pivotal role of voter mobilisation.

“If Arvind Kejriwal has worked for us, then we must reciprocate. Our mission is clear, to defy authoritarianism with the power of democracy. On May 25, the battle between arrogance and constitutional democracy will culminate, and we must emerge victorious,” Rai declared, rallying constituents to action.

In a strategic move, Rai debunked BJP’s electoral calculus, highlighting the united front presented by the AAP and the Congress under the INDIA alliance.

“The days of divisive politics are numbered. Together, we present an insurmountable challenge to BJP’s hegemony,” Rai asserted, signalling a shift in electoral dynamics.