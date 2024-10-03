Gopal Rai launches drive of spraying bio-decomposer mixture for decomposing stubble

New Delhi: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday launched a drive of spraying bio-decomposer solution in farmlands to avoid stubble burning in the national capital aiming to reduce pollution levels during winter, the Aam Aadmi Party said.



The drive was launched at Palla village of Narela Assembly constituency.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said the Delhi government will spray bio de-composer on more than 5,000 acres of farmland to get rid of winter pollution.

To facilitate this, 11 teams have been formed and the initiative will cover all basmati and non-basmati rice fields in Delhi.

Taking to social media platform X, the AAP said, "Another effective step of AAP government to reduce pollution in winter. Today minister @AapKaGopalRai inaugurated the spraying of bio de-composer mixture for decomposing stubble.

"This year, the Delhi government will spray bio de-composer on more than 5,000 acres of farmland to combat pollution during the winter."

According to a statement, the Delhi government has ensured a simplified process for availing the facility where the farmers are only required to fill out a form to participate and 841 farmers have already done so.

Rai highlighted that Delhi government has developed a 21-point winter action plan to address the rising pollution during the winter season.

Thanks to the efforts of Delhiites and concerned departments, the state has seen a reduction in pollution levels by approximately 34.6 per cent. The number of polluted days decreased from 243 in 2016 to 159 in 2023, he said.

The minister emphasised that stubble burning is a key contributor to winter pollution and said the government has once again initiated free bio decomposer spraying in fields to address this issue, as was done last year with positive results.

The decomposer not only helps in managing stubble but also improves soil fertility, he added.

Rai further said that due to short interval between the rice harvest and wheat sowing, timely action is critical to ensure both effectiveness and better outcomes for the farmers.

He instructed the agriculture department to ensure that bio decomposer is sprayed in the fields of registered farmers as soon as possible.

Awareness campaigns are being run by the government among the farmers to promote the benefits of bio decomposer spraying. The government has sourced the bio decomposer powder from the Pusa Institute and the spraying will be carried out under its supervision, the statement said.