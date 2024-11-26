Gopal Rai: Kejriwal’s ‘free ki revdis,’ merely returning people’s money to them

New Delhi: AAP Delhi Convenor and Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai addressed a ‘Karyakarta Sammelan’ in Chhatarpur constituency on Monday, where he emphasised the growing support for Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party.

He defended the government’s free services, calling them “Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘free ki revdis,’ merely returning the people’s money to them.”

Rai expressed confidence that Delhiites will re-elect Arvind Kejriwal with a massive majority to continue the ongoing development work in the city.

Rai highlighted the stark contrast between the AAP and BJP’s policies, criticising the latter for seeking to revoke the public welfare measures implemented by the Kejriwal government.

“While the Aam Aadmi Party is providing free electricity, water, quality education, healthcare, and bus travel for women, the BJP seeks to take away all these facilities,” Rai stated.

The event, which saw the participation of numerous AAP workers and supporters, also marked the announcement of Brahm Singh Tanwar as the party’s candidate from Chhatarpur for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Rai affirmed, “Over the past decade, the Kejriwal government has worked tirelessly for the people of Delhi, be it in providing free electricity, water, better schools, hospitals, women’s safety, senior citizens’ pilgrimages, or the development of unauthorised colonies and villages.”

Rai accused the BJP of attempting to undermine AAP’s progress through political manipulation, such as Operation Lotus, and falsely targeting AAP leaders with charges to disrupt the government. He said, “They jailed our Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Education Minister Manish Sisodia, and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, but they failed to stop our work.”