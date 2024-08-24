Gopal Rai issues instructions to complete development work timely in Delhi villages

New Delhi: In a decisive move to enhance infrastructure and facilities in Delhi’s villages, Development Minister Gopal Rai held a high-level review meeting on Friday, focusing on the timely completion of development projects.



The meeting, conducted at the Delhi Secretariat, included officials from the Development Department, the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department, and the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD).

Gopal Rai emphasised the urgency of completing all ongoing development projects and addressing pending proposals in the villages.

“Officials have been instructed to complete ongoing development works and take up pending proposals in villages within stipulated time,” Rai stated.

He highlighted that the Delhi government has allocated a budget of Rs 900 crore specifically for these development projects.